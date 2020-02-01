Listen Live Sports

Braxton, Blackmon lead St. Francis (Pa.) over Bryant 84-64

February 1, 2020 3:30 pm
 
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Keith Braxton scored 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting, Isaiah Blackmon scored 21 and St. Francis (Pa.) beat Bryant 84-64 on Saturday.

Myles Thompson scored 16 points with six rebounds and Ramiir Dixon-Conover had 11 points and 4 of 7 steals for St. Francis. Mark Flagg added 10 points for the Red Flash (14-8, 7-4 Northeast Conference), who led 40-31 at halftime and finished shooting 28 of 58 from the field (46%).

Hall Elisias scored 12 points and blocked two shots for the Bulldogs (10-12, 2-7), who have lost three straight and shot just 4 of 28 from 3-point range (17%). Michael Green III added 11 points, Adam Grant scored 10 and Patrick Harding scored nine and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

The Red Flash evened the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Bryant defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 67-63 on Jan. 2. St. Francis (Pa.) plays Sacred Heart on the road on Thursday. Bryant takes on St. Francis (NY) at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

