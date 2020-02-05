Listen Live Sports

Brescia fires Corini for a 2nd time this season; López hired

February 5, 2020 9:57 am
 
< a min read
      

BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — Relegation-threatened Brescia fired coach Eugenio Corini for a second time this season and hired Diego López as his replacement on Wednesday.

Brescia announced the move amid a six-match winless streak that has left the club in next-to-last place in Serie A — level on points with last-place Spal.

Corini coached Brescia to the Serie B title last season but was fired in early November after the squad lost seven of its opening 10 matches.

After Fabio Grosso coached the club to three straight losses, Corini was rehired in December and Brescia immediately won two consecutive games. But the team has not won since.

López, an Uruguayan, previously coached Cagliari and Palermo.

It’s the 11th coaching change in the 20-team Italian league this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

