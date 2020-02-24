Listen Live Sports

Brewers 14, Athletics 4

February 24, 2020 6:26 pm
 
< a min read
      
Brewers Athletics
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 43 14 17 14 Totals 36 4 9 3
B.Gamel lf 4 1 1 0 M.Smien ss 2 0 1 1
C.Hmmel lf 2 1 1 2 V.Mchin 3b 3 0 0 0
O.Arcia ss 4 1 2 4 To.Kemp lf 3 0 1 0
Dillard rf 1 0 0 0 Freeman c 2 1 1 0
J.Smoak 1b 2 0 0 1 Chapman 3b 1 0 0 0
McClnhn 1b 2 0 1 1 Nat.Orf ss 2 0 0 0
Rdrguez 2b 4 1 1 0 M.Olson 1b 2 0 0 0
Dav.Fry 2b 1 0 0 0 Cmpbell 1b 2 1 1 1
Pterson rf 3 1 1 1 M.Canha cf 1 0 0 0
Segovia rf 2 1 2 0 D.Fwler pr 2 0 0 0
Freitas c 3 0 0 0 Jo.Heim c 2 0 0 0
L.Cstro 1b 1 1 1 0 S.Brown lf 2 0 1 0
Broxton cf 3 1 1 1 Sk.Bolt rf 2 0 1 0
B.Trang ss 2 0 0 1 Barrera ph 2 1 1 0
L.Erceg 3b 3 2 2 2 A.Allen dh 2 0 0 0
P.Henry c 2 1 1 0 Dvidson ph 2 0 1 1
Flciano dh 2 2 1 0 J.Mateo 2b 3 1 1 0
Jo.Gray ph 2 1 2 1 T.Loehr 2b 1 0 0 0
Milwaukee 060 300 032 14
Oakland 001 000 021 4

E_Segovia (1). 2B_Hummel (1), Arcia (1), McClanahan (1), Rodriguez (1), Peterson (1), Castro (1), Broxton (1), Gray (1), Campbell (1), Brown (1), Bolt (1). 3B_Barrera (1). HR_Arcia (1), Erceg (1). SB_Mateo (1). SF_Smoak (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Brewers
Burnes W, 0-0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Miller 1 1 0 0 0 0
Yardley 1 2 1 1 0 0
Small 1 0 0 0 1 1
Rasmussen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Supak 1 1 0 0 0 1
Derby 1 1 0 0 0 1
Hintzen 1 2 2 1 0 2
Belisario 1 2 1 1 0 0
Athletics
Manaea L, 0-0 1 2-3 6 6 6 0 2
Cochran-Gill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jefferies 2-3 3 3 3 1 0
Howard 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Milburn 1 2-3 5 3 3 0 0
Zambrano 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 1

Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons First, Kerwin Danley Second, Brian Knight Third, Reid Gibb.

T_3:10. A_3,512

