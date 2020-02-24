Brewers 14, Athletics 4

Brewers Athletics ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 43 14 17 14 Totals 36 4 9 3 B.Gamel lf 4 1 1 0 M.Smien ss 2 0 1 1 C.Hmmel lf 2 1 1 2 V.Mchin 3b 3 0 0 0 O.Arcia ss 4 1 2 4 To.Kemp lf 3 0 1 0 Dillard rf 1 0 0 0 Freeman c 2 1 1 0 J.Smoak 1b 2 0 0 1 Chapman 3b 1 0 0 0 McClnhn 1b 2 0 1 1 Nat.Orf ss 2 0 0 0 Rdrguez 2b 4 1 1 0 M.Olson 1b 2 0 0 0 Dav.Fry 2b 1 0 0 0 Cmpbell 1b 2 1 1 1 Pterson rf 3 1 1 1 M.Canha cf 1 0 0 0 Segovia rf 2 1 2 0 D.Fwler pr 2 0 0 0 Freitas c 3 0 0 0 Jo.Heim c 2 0 0 0 L.Cstro 1b 1 1 1 0 S.Brown lf 2 0 1 0 Broxton cf 3 1 1 1 Sk.Bolt rf 2 0 1 0 B.Trang ss 2 0 0 1 Barrera ph 2 1 1 0 L.Erceg 3b 3 2 2 2 A.Allen dh 2 0 0 0 P.Henry c 2 1 1 0 Dvidson ph 2 0 1 1 Flciano dh 2 2 1 0 J.Mateo 2b 3 1 1 0 Jo.Gray ph 2 1 2 1 T.Loehr 2b 1 0 0 0

Milwaukee 060 300 032 — 14 Oakland 001 000 021 — 4

E_Segovia (1). 2B_Hummel (1), Arcia (1), McClanahan (1), Rodriguez (1), Peterson (1), Castro (1), Broxton (1), Gray (1), Campbell (1), Brown (1), Bolt (1). 3B_Barrera (1). HR_Arcia (1), Erceg (1). SB_Mateo (1). SF_Smoak (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Brewers Burnes W, 0-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 Miller 1 1 0 0 0 0 Yardley 1 2 1 1 0 0 Small 1 0 0 0 1 1 Rasmussen 1 0 0 0 0 1 Supak 1 1 0 0 0 1 Derby 1 1 0 0 0 1 Hintzen 1 2 2 1 0 2 Belisario 1 2 1 1 0 0

Athletics Manaea L, 0-0 1 2-3 6 6 6 0 2 Cochran-Gill 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 2 Jefferies 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 Howard 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Milburn 1 2-3 5 3 3 0 0 Zambrano 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 1

Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons First, Kerwin Danley Second, Brian Knight Third, Reid Gibb.

T_3:10. A_3,512

