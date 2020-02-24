Brewers 14, Athletics 4

|Brewers
|
|
|
|
|
|Athletics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|43
|14
|17
|14
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|3
|
|B.Gamel lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Smien ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Hmmel lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|V.Mchin 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Arcia ss
|4
|1
|2
|4
|
|To.Kemp lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dillard rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Smoak 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McClnhn 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Nat.Orf ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|M.Olson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dav.Fry 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cmpbell 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pterson rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|M.Canha cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segovia rf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|D.Fwler pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freitas c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Heim c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Cstro 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|S.Brown lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Broxton cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Sk.Bolt rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Trang ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Barrera ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|L.Erceg 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|A.Allen dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Henry c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dvidson ph
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Flciano dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|J.Mateo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jo.Gray ph
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|T.Loehr 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Milwaukee
|060
|300
|032
|—
|14
|Oakland
|001
|000
|021
|—
|4
E_Segovia (1). 2B_Hummel (1), Arcia (1), McClanahan (1), Rodriguez (1), Peterson (1), Castro (1), Broxton (1), Gray (1), Campbell (1), Brown (1), Bolt (1). 3B_Barrera (1). HR_Arcia (1), Erceg (1). SB_Mateo (1). SF_Smoak (1).
|Brewers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Burnes W, 0-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Miller
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yardley
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Small
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rasmussen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Supak
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Derby
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hintzen
|1
|
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Belisario
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Athletics
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manaea L, 0-0
|1
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|0
|2
|Cochran-Gill
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hendriks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jefferies
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Howard
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Milburn
|1
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Zambrano
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons First, Kerwin Danley Second, Brian Knight Third, Reid Gibb.
T_3:10. A_3,512
