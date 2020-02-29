Brewers 4, Cubs 3

|Brewers
|Cubs
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|
|O.Arcia ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ia.Happ cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cor.Ray lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Burks pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|K.Hiura dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hoerner ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|P.Henry ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Z.Short ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Grcia rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Schwrbr lf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|L.Erceg 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gmbrone pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrrison 1b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Sza Jr. rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Trang ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Cevas rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Gyrko 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Blnco 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Preda c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Gamel lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Da.Bote 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Cstro rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Asaje 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mathias 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Perez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segovia cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higgins 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Broxton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phegley dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pterson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Jseph ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nttnghm c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Grcia 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Freitas c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rivas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Milwaukee
|103
|000
|000
|—
|4
|Chicago
|000
|003
|000
|—
|3
LOB_Milwaukee 3, Chicago 4. 2B_Hiura (1), Gamel (2), Schwarber (1). 3B_Garcia (1). HR_Arcia (3), Morrison (1). SB_Burks (1).
|Brewers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peralta W, 1-0
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Williams
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Grimm
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Faria
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Jankins H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rasmussen H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Supak H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bickford S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cubs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Darvish L, 0-1
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Alzolay
|2
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Wick
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Underwood Jr.
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pelham
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mekkes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
PB_Caratini.
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa First, Alfonso Marquez Second, Kerwin Danley Third, Lance Barret.
T_2:34. A_15,099
