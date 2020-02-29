Listen Live Sports

Brewers 4, Cubs 3

February 29, 2020 11:41 pm
 
< a min read
      
Brewers Cubs
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 5 4 Totals 32 3 5 3
O.Arcia ss 3 1 1 1 Ia.Happ cf 3 0 1 1
Cor.Ray lf 1 0 0 0 C.Burks pr 1 1 0 0
K.Hiura dh 2 1 1 0 Hoerner ss 3 1 1 0
P.Henry ph 1 0 0 0 Z.Short ss 1 0 0 0
A.Grcia rf 3 1 1 0 Schwrbr lf 3 0 2 2
L.Erceg 1b 1 0 0 0 Gmbrone pr 1 0 0 0
Mrrison 1b 3 1 1 3 Sza Jr. rf 2 0 0 0
B.Trang ph 1 0 0 0 N.Cevas rf 2 0 0 0
J.Gyrko 3b 2 0 0 0 Cratini c 3 0 0 0
A.Blnco 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Preda c 1 0 0 0
B.Gamel lf 3 0 1 0 Da.Bote 2b 2 0 0 0
L.Cstro rf 1 0 0 0 C.Asaje 2b 1 0 0 0
Mathias 2b 3 0 0 0 H.Perez 3b 2 0 0 0
Segovia cf 1 0 0 0 Higgins 3b 1 0 0 0
Broxton cf 2 0 0 0 Phegley dh 2 0 0 0
Pterson 2b 1 0 0 0 C.Jseph ph 1 0 0 0
Nttnghm c 2 0 0 0 R.Grcia 1b 2 1 1 0
Freitas c 1 0 0 0 A.Rivas 1b 1 0 0 0
Milwaukee 103 000 000 4
Chicago 000 003 000 3

LOB_Milwaukee 3, Chicago 4. 2B_Hiura (1), Gamel (2), Schwarber (1). 3B_Garcia (1). HR_Arcia (3), Morrison (1). SB_Burks (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Brewers
Peralta W, 1-0 3 0 0 0 1 3
Williams 1 1 0 0 0 2
Grimm 1 0 0 0 0 2
Faria 2-3 4 3 3 1 0
Jankins H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Rasmussen H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Supak H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bickford S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cubs
Darvish L, 0-1 2 2 1 1 0 3
Alzolay 2 2 3 3 2 1
Wick 1 1 0 0 0 1
Underwood Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1
Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pelham 1 0 0 0 0 1
Mekkes 1 0 0 0 0 2

PB_Caratini.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa First, Alfonso Marquez Second, Kerwin Danley Third, Lance Barret.

T_2:34. A_15,099

