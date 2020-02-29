Brewers 4, Cubs 3

Brewers Cubs ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 4 5 4 Totals 32 3 5 3 O.Arcia ss 3 1 1 1 Ia.Happ cf 3 0 1 1 Cor.Ray lf 1 0 0 0 C.Burks pr 1 1 0 0 K.Hiura dh 2 1 1 0 Hoerner ss 3 1 1 0 P.Henry ph 1 0 0 0 Z.Short ss 1 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 3 1 1 0 Schwrbr lf 3 0 2 2 L.Erceg 1b 1 0 0 0 Gmbrone pr 1 0 0 0 Mrrison 1b 3 1 1 3 Sza Jr. rf 2 0 0 0 B.Trang ph 1 0 0 0 N.Cevas rf 2 0 0 0 J.Gyrko 3b 2 0 0 0 Cratini c 3 0 0 0 A.Blnco 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Preda c 1 0 0 0 B.Gamel lf 3 0 1 0 Da.Bote 2b 2 0 0 0 L.Cstro rf 1 0 0 0 C.Asaje 2b 1 0 0 0 Mathias 2b 3 0 0 0 H.Perez 3b 2 0 0 0 Segovia cf 1 0 0 0 Higgins 3b 1 0 0 0 Broxton cf 2 0 0 0 Phegley dh 2 0 0 0 Pterson 2b 1 0 0 0 C.Jseph ph 1 0 0 0 Nttnghm c 2 0 0 0 R.Grcia 1b 2 1 1 0 Freitas c 1 0 0 0 A.Rivas 1b 1 0 0 0

Milwaukee 103 000 000 — 4 Chicago 000 003 000 — 3

LOB_Milwaukee 3, Chicago 4. 2B_Hiura (1), Gamel (2), Schwarber (1). 3B_Garcia (1). HR_Arcia (3), Morrison (1). SB_Burks (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Brewers Peralta W, 1-0 3 0 0 0 1 3 Williams 1 1 0 0 0 2 Grimm 1 0 0 0 0 2 Faria 2-3 4 3 3 1 0 Jankins H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Rasmussen H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Supak H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Bickford S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cubs Darvish L, 0-1 2 2 1 1 0 3 Alzolay 2 2 3 3 2 1 Wick 1 1 0 0 0 1 Underwood Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1 Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pelham 1 0 0 0 0 1 Mekkes 1 0 0 0 0 2

PB_Caratini.

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa First, Alfonso Marquez Second, Kerwin Danley Third, Lance Barret.

Advertisement

T_2:34. A_15,099

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.