Brewers 4, Royals 2

|Royals
|
|
|
|
|
|Brewers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|2
|7
|0
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|9
|4
|
|Rynolds lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lo.Cain cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Jones 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Hmmel rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mlendez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Narvaez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McBroom 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flciano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Isbel pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|A.Grcia rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Perez dh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Pterson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Mller pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrrison 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gterrez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mathias ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Soler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Gyrko 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Phllips rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Trang 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Frnco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Gamel lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|E.Rvera 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Palma lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Mejia 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ma.Pina c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hicklen lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O.Arcia ss
|2
|1
|2
|3
|
|Gllgher c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gswisch 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Merrell pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arteaga ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Wlson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Cncel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|N.Heath cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kha.Lee ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|000
|011
|000
|—
|2
|Milwaukee
|040
|000
|00x
|—
|4
E_Morrison (1), Mathias (1), Palma (1), Wilson (1). DP_Kansas City 9, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Kansas City 10, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Mejia (2), Gamel (1). HR_Arcia (2).
|Royals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Junis
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Blewett L, 0-1
|1
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Newberry
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bubic
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Zuber
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Staumont
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Gomez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brewers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson W, 1-1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houser
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Suter
|2
|
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Morin H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Perdomo H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Yardley S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by_Bubic (Peterson), Anderson (Perez).
WP_Suter.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson First, Scott Barry Second, Adrian Johnson Third, Sean Barbe.
T_2:44. A_3,760
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.