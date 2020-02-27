Brewers 4, Royals 2

Royals Brewers ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 2 7 0 Totals 30 4 9 4 Rynolds lf 3 0 0 0 Lo.Cain cf 3 0 1 0 T.Jones 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Hmmel rf 0 0 0 0 Mlendez ph 1 0 0 0 Narvaez dh 3 0 0 0 McBroom 1b 3 0 0 0 Flciano ph 1 0 0 0 K.Isbel pr 2 1 0 0 A.Grcia rf 2 0 1 0 S.Perez dh 2 0 2 0 Pterson cf 1 0 0 0 A.Mller pr 1 0 0 0 Mrrison 1b 2 1 1 0 Gterrez ph 1 0 0 0 Mathias ss 2 0 0 0 J.Soler rf 2 0 0 0 J.Gyrko 3b 2 0 1 0 Phllips rf 1 0 1 0 B.Trang 2b 2 0 0 0 M.Frnco 3b 3 0 0 0 B.Gamel lf 3 1 1 0 E.Rvera 3b 0 0 0 0 A.Palma lf 1 0 0 0 E.Mejia 2b 3 1 2 0 Ma.Pina c 3 1 1 1 Hicklen lf 1 0 0 0 O.Arcia ss 2 1 2 3 Gllgher c 3 0 1 0 Gswisch 1b 1 0 1 0 Merrell pr 1 0 0 0 Rdrguez 2b 1 0 0 0 Arteaga ss 3 0 0 0 W.Wlson 3b 1 0 0 0 G.Cncel ph 1 0 0 0 N.Heath cf 3 0 0 0 Kha.Lee ph 1 0 1 0

Kansas City 000 011 000 — 2 Milwaukee 040 000 00x — 4

E_Morrison (1), Mathias (1), Palma (1), Wilson (1). DP_Kansas City 9, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Kansas City 10, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Mejia (2), Gamel (1). HR_Arcia (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Royals Junis 1 0 0 0 0 2 Blewett L, 0-1 1 5 4 4 0 0 Newberry 1 2 0 0 0 0 Bubic 2 1 0 0 1 2 Zuber 1 1 0 0 0 1 Staumont 1 0 0 0 1 1 Gomez 1 0 0 0 0 0

Brewers Anderson W, 1-1 2 1 0 0 0 0 Houser 2 1 0 0 1 2 Suter 2 3 2 0 0 2 Morin H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Perdomo H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 2 Yardley S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Bubic (Peterson), Anderson (Perez).

WP_Suter.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson First, Scott Barry Second, Adrian Johnson Third, Sean Barbe.

T_2:44. A_3,760

