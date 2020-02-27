Listen Live Sports

Brewers 4, Royals 2

February 27, 2020 5:59 pm
 
< a min read
      
Royals Brewers
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 2 7 0 Totals 30 4 9 4
Rynolds lf 3 0 0 0 Lo.Cain cf 3 0 1 0
T.Jones 1b 1 0 0 0 C.Hmmel rf 0 0 0 0
Mlendez ph 1 0 0 0 Narvaez dh 3 0 0 0
McBroom 1b 3 0 0 0 Flciano ph 1 0 0 0
K.Isbel pr 2 1 0 0 A.Grcia rf 2 0 1 0
S.Perez dh 2 0 2 0 Pterson cf 1 0 0 0
A.Mller pr 1 0 0 0 Mrrison 1b 2 1 1 0
Gterrez ph 1 0 0 0 Mathias ss 2 0 0 0
J.Soler rf 2 0 0 0 J.Gyrko 3b 2 0 1 0
Phllips rf 1 0 1 0 B.Trang 2b 2 0 0 0
M.Frnco 3b 3 0 0 0 B.Gamel lf 3 1 1 0
E.Rvera 3b 0 0 0 0 A.Palma lf 1 0 0 0
E.Mejia 2b 3 1 2 0 Ma.Pina c 3 1 1 1
Hicklen lf 1 0 0 0 O.Arcia ss 2 1 2 3
Gllgher c 3 0 1 0 Gswisch 1b 1 0 1 0
Merrell pr 1 0 0 0 Rdrguez 2b 1 0 0 0
Arteaga ss 3 0 0 0 W.Wlson 3b 1 0 0 0
G.Cncel ph 1 0 0 0
N.Heath cf 3 0 0 0
Kha.Lee ph 1 0 1 0
Kansas City 000 011 000 2
Milwaukee 040 000 00x 4

E_Morrison (1), Mathias (1), Palma (1), Wilson (1). DP_Kansas City 9, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Kansas City 10, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Mejia (2), Gamel (1). HR_Arcia (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Royals
Junis 1 0 0 0 0 2
Blewett L, 0-1 1 5 4 4 0 0
Newberry 1 2 0 0 0 0
Bubic 2 1 0 0 1 2
Zuber 1 1 0 0 0 1
Staumont 1 0 0 0 1 1
Gomez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Brewers
Anderson W, 1-1 2 1 0 0 0 0
Houser 2 1 0 0 1 2
Suter 2 3 2 0 0 2
Morin H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Perdomo H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 2
Yardley S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by_Bubic (Peterson), Anderson (Perez).

WP_Suter.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson First, Scott Barry Second, Adrian Johnson Third, Sean Barbe.

T_2:44. A_3,760

