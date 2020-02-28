Listen Live Sports

Brewers 6, Dodgers 5

February 28, 2020 6:27 pm
 
< a min read
      
Dodgers Brewers
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 33 6 10 6
M.Betts rf 2 1 1 0 Br.Holt ss 3 1 1 1
L.Raley lf 2 0 0 0 Rdrguez 3b 2 0 0 0
M.Muncy 2b 2 0 0 0 K.Hiura 2b 3 1 2 2
McKstry 2b 2 1 2 2 L.Erceg 1b 1 0 0 0
Bllnger cf 3 0 1 1 E.Sgard 3b 2 0 0 0
C.Thmas rf 2 0 0 0 Flciano c 1 0 0 0
Pollock lf 3 0 1 0 J.Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0
Kendall cf 1 0 1 0 Spnbrgr rf 1 0 1 0
W.Smith c 3 0 0 0 Narvaez c 2 1 1 0
Ro.Gale c 1 0 0 0 Dav.Fry 2b 1 0 1 0
Gav.Lux ss 3 0 0 0 R.Healy dh 2 1 1 0
Santana 3b 1 0 0 0 Nttnghm ph 1 0 0 0
M.Beaty 3b 2 0 1 0 Cor.Ray rf 2 1 0 0
J.Amaya pr 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez ss 1 0 0 0
Ed.Rios 1b 1 1 0 0 Broxton cf 3 0 1 0
T.White 1b 2 0 0 0 L.Cstro lf 1 0 0 0
D.Pters dh 2 1 1 2 Mathias lf 3 1 2 3
A.Grcia ph 1 0 0 0 Aguilar cf 1 0 0 0
Za.Reks ph 0 1 0 0
Los Angeles 100 020 002 5
Milwaukee 000 600 00x 6

E_Sogard (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Bellinger (2), Holt (1), Fry (1), Healy (1). HR_McKinstry (1), Peters (1), Hiura (1). SB_Mathias 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Dodgers
Kershaw 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 4
Moseley H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Wood H, 1 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 1
Broussard BS, 4-5 2-3 3 3 3 1 1
Guduan 1 0 0 0 0 1
Santana 1 1 0 0 0 2
Kasowski 1 2 0 0 0 2
de Geus 1 0 0 0 0 1
Brewers
Woodruff 2 4 1 1 0 2
Burnes W, 2-0 2 0 0 0 0 2
Phelps 1 1 2 2 1 2
Claudio H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Miller H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Feyereisen H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Brown S, 1-1 1 1 2 2 1 1

HBP_by_Wood (Ray), Phelps (Muncy), Claudio (Beaty).

WP_Santana, Woodruff.

PB_Feliciano.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal First, Lance Barrett Second, Jordan Baker Third, Brian Gorma.

T_3:08. A_8,356

