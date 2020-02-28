Brewers 6, Dodgers 5

Dodgers Brewers ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 33 6 10 6 M.Betts rf 2 1 1 0 Br.Holt ss 3 1 1 1 L.Raley lf 2 0 0 0 Rdrguez 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Muncy 2b 2 0 0 0 K.Hiura 2b 3 1 2 2 McKstry 2b 2 1 2 2 L.Erceg 1b 1 0 0 0 Bllnger cf 3 0 1 1 E.Sgard 3b 2 0 0 0 C.Thmas rf 2 0 0 0 Flciano c 1 0 0 0 Pollock lf 3 0 1 0 J.Smoak 1b 3 0 0 0 Kendall cf 1 0 1 0 Spnbrgr rf 1 0 1 0 W.Smith c 3 0 0 0 Narvaez c 2 1 1 0 Ro.Gale c 1 0 0 0 Dav.Fry 2b 1 0 1 0 Gav.Lux ss 3 0 0 0 R.Healy dh 2 1 1 0 Santana 3b 1 0 0 0 Nttnghm ph 1 0 0 0 M.Beaty 3b 2 0 1 0 Cor.Ray rf 2 1 0 0 J.Amaya pr 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez ss 1 0 0 0 Ed.Rios 1b 1 1 0 0 Broxton cf 3 0 1 0 T.White 1b 2 0 0 0 L.Cstro lf 1 0 0 0 D.Pters dh 2 1 1 2 Mathias lf 3 1 2 3 A.Grcia ph 1 0 0 0 Aguilar cf 1 0 0 0 Za.Reks ph 0 1 0 0

Los Angeles 100 020 002 — 5 Milwaukee 000 600 00x — 6

E_Sogard (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Bellinger (2), Holt (1), Fry (1), Healy (1). HR_McKinstry (1), Peters (1), Hiura (1). SB_Mathias 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Dodgers Kershaw 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 4 Moseley H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Wood H, 1 1 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 Broussard BS, 4-5 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 Guduan 1 0 0 0 0 1 Santana 1 1 0 0 0 2 Kasowski 1 2 0 0 0 2 de Geus 1 0 0 0 0 1

Brewers Woodruff 2 4 1 1 0 2 Burnes W, 2-0 2 0 0 0 0 2 Phelps 1 1 2 2 1 2 Claudio H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Miller H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Feyereisen H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Brown S, 1-1 1 1 2 2 1 1

HBP_by_Wood (Ray), Phelps (Muncy), Claudio (Beaty).

WP_Santana, Woodruff.

PB_Feliciano.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal First, Lance Barrett Second, Jordan Baker Third, Brian Gorma.

T_3:08. A_8,356

