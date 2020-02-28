Brewers 6, Dodgers 5

|Dodgers
|
|
|
|
|
|Brewers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|
|M.Betts rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Br.Holt ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|L.Raley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Muncy 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hiura 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|McKstry 2b
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|L.Erceg 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bllnger cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|E.Sgard 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Thmas rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flciano c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kendall cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Spnbrgr rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Narvaez c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ro.Gale c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dav.Fry 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gav.Lux ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Healy dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Santana 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nttnghm ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Beaty 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cor.Ray rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.Amaya pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ed.Rios 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.White 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Cstro lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Pters dh
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Mathias lf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|A.Grcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Za.Reks ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|100
|020
|002
|—
|5
|Milwaukee
|000
|600
|00x
|—
|6
E_Sogard (1). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Bellinger (2), Holt (1), Fry (1), Healy (1). HR_McKinstry (1), Peters (1), Hiura (1). SB_Mathias 2 (2).
|Dodgers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kershaw
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Moseley H, 2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wood H, 1
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Broussard BS, 4-5
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Guduan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Santana
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kasowski
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|de Geus
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brewers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Woodruff
|2
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Burnes W, 2-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Phelps
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Claudio H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miller H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Feyereisen H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brown S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
HBP_by_Wood (Ray), Phelps (Muncy), Claudio (Beaty).
WP_Santana, Woodruff.
PB_Feliciano.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal First, Lance Barrett Second, Jordan Baker Third, Brian Gorma.
T_3:08. A_8,356
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.