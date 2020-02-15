Listen Live Sports

Brodeur scores 19 points, lifts Penn past Yale 69-61

February 15, 2020 9:21 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — AJ Brodeur posted 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Penn topped Yale 69-61 on Saturday night.

Max Martz had 12 points for Penn (13-8, 5-3 Ivy League). Devon Goodman added 10 points.

Paul Atkinson had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (18-6, 6-2). Azar Swain added 13 points. Jordan Bruner had seven rebounds.

Penn faces Dartmouth on the road on Friday. Yale matches up against Cornell on the road on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

