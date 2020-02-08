Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Brodeur scores 24 to lift Penn over Columbia 76-67

February 8, 2020 5:10 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — AJ Brodeur scored 24 points as Penn beat Columbia 76-67 on Saturday.

Brodeur shot 7 of 13 from the floor and 10 for 12 from the free-throw line and added five assists.

Devon Goodman had 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Penn (11-7, 3-2 Ivy League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Max Martz added 11 points. Ryan Betley had seven rebounds to go with eight points. The Quakers shot 52%, 62.5% in the second half after the teams were tied at 31 at halftime.

Jordan Dingle, whose 15 points per game heading into the contest was second on the Quakers, scored seven points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Advertisement

Mike Smith had 21 points and six rebounds for the Lions (6-15, 1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Jack Forrest added 14 points and six rebounds. Ike Nweke had seven rebounds.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

Penn faces Cornell on the road on Sunday. Columbia plays Princeton at home on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin