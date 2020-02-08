Brodeur scores 24 to lift Penn over Columbia 76-67

NEW YORK (AP) — AJ Brodeur scored 24 points as Penn beat Columbia 76-67 on Saturday.

Brodeur shot 7 of 13 from the floor and 10 for 12 from the free-throw line and added five assists.

Devon Goodman had 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Penn (11-7, 3-2 Ivy League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Max Martz added 11 points. Ryan Betley had seven rebounds to go with eight points. The Quakers shot 52%, 62.5% in the second half after the teams were tied at 31 at halftime.

Jordan Dingle, whose 15 points per game heading into the contest was second on the Quakers, scored seven points on 3-of-10 shooting.

Mike Smith had 21 points and six rebounds for the Lions (6-15, 1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Jack Forrest added 14 points and six rebounds. Ike Nweke had seven rebounds.

Penn faces Cornell on the road on Sunday. Columbia plays Princeton at home on Sunday.

