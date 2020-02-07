Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Brown 67, Dartmouth 65

February 7, 2020 9:52 pm
 
< a min read
      

DARTMOUTH (7-13)

Knight 8-14 1-3 17, Foye 2-5 0-0 5, Samuels 3-7 0-0 8, Sistare 1-5 0-0 2, Rai 6-9 0-0 13, Ary-Turner 3-4 0-0 9, Slajchert 1-3 0-0 3, Carter 2-2 1-2 5, Wade 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 27-50 2-5 65.

BROWN (10-8)

Choh 5-11 5-8 15, Gainey 4-5 3-3 11, Anderson 3-13 6-8 13, Cowan 4-7 0-0 11, Hunsaker 5-11 3-3 15, Friday 0-1 0-2 0, Howard 0-2 2-2 2, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, DeWolf 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 19-26 67.

Halftime_Dartmouth 35-27. 3-Point Goals_Dartmouth 9-15 (Ary-Turner 3-3, Samuels 2-3, Rai 1-1, Wade 1-1, Foye 1-2, Slajchert 1-2, Sistare 0-3), Brown 6-19 (Cowan 3-4, Hunsaker 2-6, Anderson 1-6, Choh 0-1, Howard 0-1, Mitchell 0-1). Fouled Out_Gainey. Rebounds_Dartmouth 25 (Knight, Rai 6), Brown 28 (Choh 11). Assists_Dartmouth 12 (Slajchert 4), Brown 10 (Anderson, Friday 3). Total Fouls_Dartmouth 25, Brown 11. A_1,106 (2,800).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk