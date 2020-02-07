Brown 67, Dartmouth 65

DARTMOUTH (7-13)

Knight 8-14 1-3 17, Foye 2-5 0-0 5, Samuels 3-7 0-0 8, Sistare 1-5 0-0 2, Rai 6-9 0-0 13, Ary-Turner 3-4 0-0 9, Slajchert 1-3 0-0 3, Carter 2-2 1-2 5, Wade 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 27-50 2-5 65.

BROWN (10-8)

Choh 5-11 5-8 15, Gainey 4-5 3-3 11, Anderson 3-13 6-8 13, Cowan 4-7 0-0 11, Hunsaker 5-11 3-3 15, Friday 0-1 0-2 0, Howard 0-2 2-2 2, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, DeWolf 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 19-26 67.

Halftime_Dartmouth 35-27. 3-Point Goals_Dartmouth 9-15 (Ary-Turner 3-3, Samuels 2-3, Rai 1-1, Wade 1-1, Foye 1-2, Slajchert 1-2, Sistare 0-3), Brown 6-19 (Cowan 3-4, Hunsaker 2-6, Anderson 1-6, Choh 0-1, Howard 0-1, Mitchell 0-1). Fouled Out_Gainey. Rebounds_Dartmouth 25 (Knight, Rai 6), Brown 28 (Choh 11). Assists_Dartmouth 12 (Slajchert 4), Brown 10 (Anderson, Friday 3). Total Fouls_Dartmouth 25, Brown 11. A_1,106 (2,800).

