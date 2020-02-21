Listen Live Sports

Brown 72, Columbia 66

February 21, 2020 9:08 pm
 
BROWN (13-9)

Choh 6-11 3-4 15, Gainey 5-5 0-2 10, Anderson 8-18 3-4 20, Cowan 2-8 0-0 6, Hunsaker 6-12 3-5 17, Mitchell 1-3 2-2 4, Howard 0-4 0-0 0, Friday 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 11-17 72.

COLUMBIA (6-19)

Brumant 4-7 0-0 8, Smoyer 0-1 0-0 0, Bibbs 3-6 4-4 11, Killingsworth 6-11 0-0 16, Smith 9-20 4-4 22, Forrest 2-8 0-0 5, Bolster 2-2 0-0 4, Onuama 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 8-8 66.

Halftime_Columbia 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Brown 5-21 (Hunsaker 2-7, Cowan 2-8, Anderson 1-5, Howard 0-1), Columbia 6-19 (Killingsworth 4-9, Bibbs 1-3, Forrest 1-3, Brumant 0-1, Smoyer 0-1, Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_Brumant. Rebounds_Brown 37 (Gainey 12), Columbia 26 (Bibbs 7). Assists_Brown 11 (Choh 6), Columbia 11 (Brumant 5). Total Fouls_Brown 15, Columbia 19. A_1,357 (2,500).

