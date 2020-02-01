Brown 72, Columbia 66

COLUMBIA (6-14)

Killingsworth 4-7 0-0 9, Smith 8-20 2-5 20, Forrest 3-9 1-2 8, Bibbs 3-7 0-0 7, Nweke 6-10 2-2 14, Brumant 1-3 0-0 2, Onuama 2-4 0-0 4, Smoyer 1-1 0-0 2, Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 5-9 66.

BROWN (9-8)

Choh 5-13 8-12 18, Hunsaker 4-8 4-6 14, Anderson 3-11 6-7 14, Cowan 1-6 0-0 3, Gainey 2-4 2-2 6, Friday 4-7 0-0 9, Mitchell 2-2 0-0 4, Howard 2-6 0-0 4, DeWolf 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 20-27 72.

Halftime_Brown 36-28. 3-Point Goals_Columbia 5-17 (Smith 2-4, Bibbs 1-4, Killingsworth 1-4, Forrest 1-5), Brown 6-17 (Hunsaker 2-3, Anderson 2-6, Friday 1-1, Cowan 1-2, Choh 0-2, Howard 0-3). Fouled Out_Nweke, Brumant. Rebounds_Columbia 29 (Killingsworth 7), Brown 35 (Choh 10). Assists_Columbia 13 (Smith 9), Brown 10 (Choh 5). Total Fouls_Columbia 23, Brown 14. A_1,384 (2,800).

