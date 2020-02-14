Brown 75, Penn 63

BROWN (12-8)

Choh 3-12 2-3 8, Gainey 3-3 0-0 6, Anderson 12-22 6-6 31, Cowan 2-3 0-0 5, Hunsaker 7-16 5-5 21, Mitchell 0-3 0-0 0, Friday 2-4 0-0 4, Howard 0-1 0-0 0, DeWolf 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 13-14 75.

PENN (12-8)

Brodeur 6-13 7-9 19, Martz 3-10 4-4 10, Dingle 4-16 5-8 16, Goodman 3-10 1-3 8, Jerome 2-6 2-2 8, Monroe 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 2-2 2, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-57 21-28 63.

Halftime_Penn 35-29. 3-Point Goals_Brown 4-16 (Hunsaker 2-7, Cowan 1-1, Anderson 1-4, Mitchell 0-1, Choh 0-3), Penn 6-27 (Dingle 3-12, Jerome 2-5, Goodman 1-4, Brodeur 0-1, Martz 0-5). Rebounds_Brown 32 (Gainey 12), Penn 38 (Brodeur 15). Assists_Brown 5 (Choh, Anderson 2), Penn 10 (Brodeur 4). Total Fouls_Brown 20, Penn 15. A_2,454 (8,722).

