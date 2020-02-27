Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Brown leads Murray St. past E. Kentucky 74-62

February 27, 2020 10:47 pm
 
< a min read
      

MURRAY, Ken. (AP) — Tevin Brown had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Murray State won its 14th consecutive home game, defeating Eastern Kentucky 74-62 on Thursday night. KJ Williams added 20 points for the Racers. Williams also had 14 rebounds.

Jaiveon Eaves had 14 points for Murray State (21-8, 14-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Devin Gilmore added eight rebounds.

Jomaru Brown had 24 points for the Colonels (14-16, 11-6). He also had eight turnovers but only two assists. Michael Moreno added 11 points. Tre King had seven rebounds.

Ty Taylor, who was second on the Colonels in scoring coming into the matchup with 13 points per game, was held to only five points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Advertisement

Murray State finishes out the regular season against Austin Peay at home on Saturday. Eastern Kentucky finishes out the regular season against Morehead State at home on Saturday.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter