Brown, Means guide Seattle to 87-85 OT win over Utah Valley

February 8, 2020 7:07 pm
 
OREM, Utah (AP) — Terrell Brown poured in 28 points and Morgan Means made big plays in crunch time as Seattle rallied to beat Utah Valley 87-85 in overtime on Saturday.

Brown sank 9 of 27 shots from the floor and added nine rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Redhawks (12-12, 5-4 Western Athletic Conference). Means finished with 19 points, six assists and four steals and he sent the game to overtime tied at 79 on a jumper with 53 seconds left in regulation. Means won the game on a layup with 3 seconds left in overtime after Brandon Averette’s layup 6 seconds earlier pulled the Wolverines (9-15, 3-6) even.

Riley Grigsby finished with 11 points and five rebounds for Seattle, while Mattia Da Campo scored 10.

Averette and Casdon Jardine topped Utah Valley with 20 points apiece. Averette added seven assists, while Jardine snagged six rebounds.

Seattle shot 44% from the floor, 46% from 3-point range (6 of 13) and made 25 of 35 free throws. Utah Valley made 47.5% overall, 33 percent from distance (8 of 24) and hit 19 of 27 foul shots.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

