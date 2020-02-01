Listen Live Sports

Brown, Rideau spark South Florida past UCF 64-48

February 1, 2020 6:34 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Justin Brown and Laquincy Rideau each scored 14 points and combined for 15 rebounds as South Florida beat Central Florida 64-48 on Saturday.

Brown pulled down eight rebounds and Rideau grabbed seven boards and six steals for South Florida (10-12, 3-6 American Athletic Conference), which scored 24 points at the free-throw line. Ezacuras Dawson III added 12 points.

Collin Smith had 12 points for the Knights (11-10, 2-7), the only player to reach double figures. Dazon Ingram added five points and seven rebounds.

The Bulls evened the season series against the Knights with the win. Central Florida defeated South Florida 55-54 on Jan. 18. South Florida takes on Memphis on the road next Saturday. Central Florida plays East Carolina on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

