Brown scores 24 to carry St. Joseph’s over Davidson 73-72

February 18, 2020 9:39 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Freshman Cameron Brown scored a season-high 24 points as Saint Joseph’s snapped its seven-game losing streak, narrowly beating Davidson 73-72 on Tuesday night.

Brown made 10 of 13 shots, including a 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left for Saint Joseph’s first Atlantic 10 victory of the season.

Toliver Freeman had 16 points, and Rahmir Moore added 14 for Saint Joseph’s (5-21, 1-12). The Hawks scored 21 first-half points, a season low for the team, and trailed by 19 at the break.

Kellan Grady had 20 points for the Wildcats (13-12, 7-6). Luka Brajkovic and Carter Collins each had 16 points. Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 11 rebounds.

The Hawks evened the season series against the Wildcats. Davidson defeated Saint Joseph’s 89-83 in overtime on Jan. 11. Saint Joseph’s matches up against George Mason on the road on Saturday. Davidson plays Rhode Island at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

