Princeton (12-11, 7-3) vs. Brown (13-10, 6-4)

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown seeks revenge on Princeton after dropping the first matchup in Princeton. The teams last played each other on Feb. 15, when the Tigers shot 52.8 percent from the field while limiting Brown’s shooters to just 36.2 percent en route to a 73-54 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Brown’s Brandon Anderson, Zach Hunsaker and Joshua Howard have combined to score 50 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 57 percent of all Bears scoring over the last five games.

Advertisement

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bears have allowed only 67.3 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 72.6 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Tamenang Choh has accounted for 42 percent of all Brown field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 13 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Brown is 0-9 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 13-1 when it scores at least 64.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bears are 11-0 when they score at least 72 points and 2-10 when they fall shy of that total. The Tigers are 7-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 5-11 when the team hits fewer than 10 from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: Brown attempts more free throws per game than any other Ivy League team. The Bears have averaged 19.4 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.