Brown, St. Joe’s visit George Mason

February 20, 2020 5:30 pm
 
1 min read
      

Saint Joseph’s (5-21, 1-12) vs. George Mason (14-12, 3-10)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Cameron Brown and Saint Joseph’s will battle Javon Greene and George Mason. The freshman Brown is averaging 10.4 points over the last five games. Greene, a junior, has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.2 over his last five games.

LEADING THE WAY: The Hawks are led by Brown and Lorenzo Edwards. Brown has averaged 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while Edwards has put up 7.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Patriots have been led by Greene and AJ Wilson. Greene has averaged 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while Wilson has put up 11.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game.CLUTCH CAMERON: Brown has connected on 31.3 percent of the 131 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 58.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Saint Joseph’s is 0-18 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 5-3 when scoring at least 71.

COLD SPELL: Saint Joseph’s has lost its last four road games, scoring 66.5 points, while allowing 83 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: George Mason is ranked second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33.1 percent. The Patriots have averaged 12 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

