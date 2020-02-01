Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Bruner scores 30 as USC Upstate catches fire in 2nd half

February 1, 2020 8:15 pm
 
1 min read
      

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Tommy Bruner scored a season-high 30 points as South Carolina Upstate used a 31-point swing after halftime to beat Campbell 91-74 on Saturday night and win a third straight.

Bryson Mozone added 13 points for South Carolina Upstate (10-13, 5-5 Big South Conference). Nevin Zink added 11 points. Dalvin White had nine points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

The Spartans trailed 48-38 early in the second half, but caught fire and surged to a 71-50 lead in a little more than eight minutes. Everette Hammond, despite shooting 2-for-12 and 10 points under his average, put USC Upstate ahead by 21 with a jumper at the 10:08 mark as the Spartans scored a season-high 57 points on 66% shooting in the second half.

Cedric Henderson Jr. scored a season-high 21 points and had eight rebounds for the Fighting Camels (11-11, 2-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Ja’Cor Nelson added 11 points.

Advertisement

South Carolina Upstate matches up against UNC-Asheville on the road on Thursday. Campbell faces Winthrop on the road on Thursday.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Solider reunites with children at Conn. National Guard facility

Today in History

1913: 16th Amendment authorizes Congress to collect income tax