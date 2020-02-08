Bryant 64, CCSU 60

CCSU (2-23)

Wallace 3-6 0-0 6, Wilson 2-8 0-0 4, Krishnan 6-14 1-2 16, Rowe 0-4 0-0 0, Outlaw 5-9 0-0 10, Reed 5-8 0-0 10, Newkirk 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 5-9 0-0 11, Baker 1-5 1-2 3, Olamuyiwa 0-1 0-0 0, Ayangma 0-0 0-0 0, Tennyson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 2-4 60.

BRYANT (12-12)

Cardenas 3-6 2-3 9, Elisias 4-7 4-4 12, Green 2-5 3-3 7, Grant 2-14 0-0 6, Lin 3-12 4-4 13, Ndugba 4-8 0-2 8, Harding 3-8 0-2 6, Pride 1-3 0-0 3, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 13-18 64.

Halftime_Bryant 31-22. 3-Point Goals_CCSU 4-17 (Krishnan 3-7, Coleman 1-3, Rowe 0-1, Baker 0-3, Reed 0-3), Bryant 7-26 (Lin 3-11, Grant 2-9, Cardenas 1-2, Pride 1-2, Simmons 0-2). Fouled Out_Rowe. Rebounds_CCSU 30 (Reed, Coleman 6), Bryant 47 (Harding 13). Assists_CCSU 10 (Rowe 3), Bryant 16 (Green 4). Total Fouls_CCSU 18, Bryant 12. A_1,662 (2,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.