Bryant 80, Wagner 59

February 29, 2020 4:24 pm
 
BRYANT (15-16)

Cardenas 4-4 4-4 14, Elisias 4-7 6-8 14, Green 0-6 0-0 0, Grant 8-15 6-9 29, Pride 3-7 1-2 8, Ndugba 0-0 2-4 2, Simmons 2-5 0-0 5, Harding 3-4 0-0 6, Lin 0-1 0-0 0, Dada 0-1 0-0 0, Dedushaj 1-1 0-0 2, Kiggins 0-0 0-0 0, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 19-27 80.

WAGNER (8-21)

Szpir 0-0 0-0 0, Cobb 4-15 0-0 10, Ford 3-10 2-2 8, Freeman 2-3 0-0 4, Morales 8-15 3-4 21, Martinez 4-10 5-6 13, Nesby 1-7 0-0 3, Wilkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 10-12 59.

Halftime_Bryant 38-24. 3-Point Goals_Bryant 11-25 (Grant 7-10, Cardenas 2-2, Pride 1-4, Simmons 1-4, Dada 0-1, Harding 0-1, Lin 0-1, Green 0-2), Wagner 5-22 (Morales 2-5, Cobb 2-8, Nesby 1-7, Freeman 0-1, Martinez 0-1). Rebounds_Bryant 44 (Pride 10), Wagner 21 (Morales 5). Assists_Bryant 20 (Cardenas 4), Wagner 12 (Martinez 4). Total Fouls_Bryant 17, Wagner 22. A_1,614 (2,100).

