BU looks for road win vs Lafayette

Boston University (16-11, 10-4) vs. Lafayette (16-9, 8-6)

Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University looks for its fourth straight win over Lafayette at Kirby Sports Center. Lafayette’s last win at home against the Terriers came on March 5, 2015.

TEAM LEADERS: Lafayette’s Myles Cherry has averaged 10.4 points and seven rebounds while E.J. Stephens has put up 11.2 points. For the Terriers, Max Mahoney has averaged 15.5 points and 7.7 rebounds while Walter Whyte has put up 12.4 points and 7.1 rebounds.MIGHTY MAX: Across 27 appearances this season, Boston University’s Mahoney has shot 62 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Boston University is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 16-3 when scoring at least 67.

STREAK STATS: Boston University has won its last four road games, scoring 78.3 points, while allowing 60.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Lafayette has made nine 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Patriot League teams.

