Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

BU looks to extend streak vs Colgate

February 9, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Colgate (19-6, 10-2) vs. Boston University (15-10, 9-3)

Case Gym, Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University looks for its sixth straight conference win against Colgate. Boston University’s last Patriot League loss came against the Navy Midshipmen 60-58 on Jan. 22. Colgate knocked off Navy by seven in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Max Mahoney is putting up 15.4 points and 7.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Terriers. Walter Whyte is also a primary contributor, producing 12.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The Raiders are led by Jordan Burns, who is averaging 15.3 points and 4.2 assists.

Advertisement

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Terriers have scored 76.6 points per game against Patriot League opponents so far, an improvement from the 67.6 per game they managed against non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Burns has connected on 38 percent of the 184 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 20 over the last three games. He’s also made 80.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Boston University is 0-7 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 15-3 when it scores at least 68.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Colgate is a perfect 19-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 48.1 percent or less. The Raiders are 0-6 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colgate offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 27th-lowest rate in the nation. The Boston University defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 284th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen endure hours of grueling training

Today in History

1962: US-Soviet spy swap in Berlin