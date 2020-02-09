BU looks to extend streak vs Colgate

Colgate (19-6, 10-2) vs. Boston University (15-10, 9-3)

Case Gym, Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University looks for its sixth straight conference win against Colgate. Boston University’s last Patriot League loss came against the Navy Midshipmen 60-58 on Jan. 22. Colgate knocked off Navy by seven in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Max Mahoney is putting up 15.4 points and 7.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Terriers. Walter Whyte is also a primary contributor, producing 12.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The Raiders are led by Jordan Burns, who is averaging 15.3 points and 4.2 assists.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Terriers have scored 76.6 points per game against Patriot League opponents so far, an improvement from the 67.6 per game they managed against non-conference foes.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Burns has connected on 38 percent of the 184 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 20 over the last three games. He’s also made 80.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Boston University is 0-7 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 15-3 when it scores at least 68.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Colgate is a perfect 19-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 48.1 percent or less. The Raiders are 0-6 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colgate offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 27th-lowest rate in the nation. The Boston University defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 284th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

