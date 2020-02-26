Bucknell 71, Colgate 70

COLGATE (22-8)

Ivanauskas 3-7 3-5 9, Rayman 5-9 1-2 12, Burns 8-21 6-9 24, Ferguson 4-8 5-8 15, Richardson 1-6 5-6 8, Maynard 0-1 0-0 0, Records 1-2 0-0 2, Moffatt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 20-30 70.

BUCKNELL (12-18)

Meeks 2-6 2-2 6, Robertson 1-2 2-2 5, Sotos 5-13 5-6 17, Toomer 4-9 0-0 11, Funk 2-10 6-6 10, Ellis 4-8 1-1 12, Spear 2-5 0-3 4, Newman 1-4 4-10 6, Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 20-30 71.

Halftime_Bucknell 38-27. 3-Point Goals_Colgate 6-19 (Ferguson 2-4, Burns 2-6, Richardson 1-3, Rayman 1-4, Ivanauskas 0-2), Bucknell 9-22 (Toomer 3-4, Ellis 3-7, Sotos 2-4, Robertson 1-1, Funk 0-2, Meeks 0-4). Fouled Out_Toomer, Spear. Rebounds_Colgate 39 (Rayman 13), Bucknell 36 (Ellis 8). Assists_Colgate 11 (Burns, Richardson 3), Bucknell 10 (Sotos, Funk 3). Total Fouls_Colgate 20, Bucknell 23. A_2,497 (4,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.