Bucknell looks to extend streak vs Loyola

Bucknell (9-15, 5-6) vs. Loyola (Md.) (11-13, 3-8)

Reitz Arena, Baltimore; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Loyola (Md.). Bucknell has won by an average of 14 points in its last six wins over the Greyhounds. Loyola (Md.)’s last win in the series came on Feb. 15, 2017, a 78-77 win.

STEPPING UP: The explosive Andrew Kostecka has averaged 21 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals to lead the way for the Greyhounds. Isaiah Hart is also a key contributor, accounting for 9.4 points per game. The Bison have been led by Jimmy Sotos, who is averaging 11.9 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bison have given up only 67.4 points per game to Patriot League opponents so far, an improvement from the 78.6 per game they allowed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JIMMY: Sotos has connected on 38.7 percent of the 119 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Greyhounds are 0-6 when they score 62 points or fewer and 11-7 when they exceed 62 points. The Bison are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 9-6 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Bucknell has scored 61.3 points per game and allowed 69.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an average of 73.2 points per game. The Greyhounds have averaged 80.8 points per game over their last five games.

