Bucks’ Khris Middleton misses Thunder game due to sore neck

February 28, 2020 7:15 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — All-Star forward Khris Middleton was a late scratch for the Milwaukee Bucks’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a sore neck.

Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said before Friday’s game that Middleton showed up at the arena with the neck issue.

“We’ll see how it goes in the next day or so,” Budenholzer said.

Middleton had scored 20 or more points in 11 of his last 12 games.

The Bucks won 121-119 in the teams’ last matchup on Nov. 10, at Oklahoma City. It was one of only four Milwaukee games this season decided by three or fewer points.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

