Buffalo 104, Kent St. 98, 2OT

BUFFALO (18-9)

Hardnett 0-0 0-0 0, J.Williams 3-7 2-2 8, Graves 11-22 4-4 33, A.Johnson 6-13 4-6 18, Jordan 6-12 4-4 20, Mballa 5-9 3-6 13, Grant 2-5 0-1 5, Segu 1-3 0-0 2, Gallion 1-2 2-2 5, Bertram 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-74 19-25 104.

KENT ST. (17-10)

Beck 1-2 2-2 4, Whittington 5-10 0-0 10, Roberts 8-17 5-5 23, Simons 6-13 0-0 15, A.Williams 14-25 6-10 34, Williamson 4-8 3-5 12, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Bennett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-75 16-22 98.

Halftime_Kent St. 39-33. 3-Point Goals_Buffalo 15-31 (Graves 7-10, Jordan 4-8, A.Johnson 2-5, Gallion 1-2, Grant 1-3, Segu 0-1, J.Williams 0-2), Kent St. 6-22 (Simons 3-8, Roberts 2-5, Williamson 1-4, A.Williams 0-5). Fouled Out_Beck. Rebounds_Buffalo 38 (Mballa 14), Kent St. 32 (Whittington 7). Assists_Buffalo 16 (Jordan 7), Kent St. 13 (Roberts, A.Williams 4). Total Fouls_Buffalo 23, Kent St. 22. A_3,005 (6,327).

