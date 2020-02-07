Listen Live Sports

Buffalo 65, Cent. Michigan 60

CENT. MICHIGAN (13-9)

DiLeo 5-12 2-2 16, Montgomery 3-10 1-1 8, McKay 7-12 0-1 14, Morgan 4-19 0-0 9, Winston 3-9 1-1 7, Broadway 1-4 0-0 2, Burrell 1-3 0-0 2, Mitchell 1-1 0-0 2, Redman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-70 4-5 60.

BUFFALO (15-9)

Hardnett 1-1 0-1 2, Williams 9-14 1-1 20, Graves 4-11 3-5 11, A.Johnson 6-10 2-2 15, Jordan 0-6 0-2 0, Segu 3-7 0-0 6, Mballa 0-1 0-2 0, Grant 4-11 0-0 10, Bertram 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 27-61 7-15 65.

Halftime_Buffalo 35-19. 3-Point Goals_Cent. Michigan 6-31 (DiLeo 4-10, Montgomery 1-5, Morgan 1-12, Broadway 0-1, Winston 0-3), Buffalo 4-23 (Grant 2-8, A.Johnson 1-4, Williams 1-4, Segu 0-1, Graves 0-2, Jordan 0-4). Rebounds_Cent. Michigan 33 (McKay 8), Buffalo 46 (Graves 12). Assists_Cent. Michigan 10 (Morgan 4), Buffalo 12 (Jordan 7). Total Fouls_Cent. Michigan 14, Buffalo 12. A_3,095 (6,100).

