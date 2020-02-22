Listen Live Sports

Buie carries Hofstra over Delaware 78-62

February 22, 2020 7:35 pm
 
NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Desure Buie scored 27 points and Eli Pemberton added 15 and Hofstra won its eighth consecutive game, getting past Delaware 78-62 on Saturday to clinch at least a share of the CAA title.

Isaac Kante and Tareq Coburn each added 11 points for the Pride (22-7, 13-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Coburn also grabbed eight rebounds and matched Buie and Pemberton with three 3-pointers. Buie also had nine assists and six rebounds while Pemberton had nine boards.

Hofstra was 10 of 22 behind the 3-point line and 14 of 36 inside and went 20 of 23 behind the foul line.

Nate Darling had 25 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (20-9, 10-6), who fell three games behind Hofstra with Williams & Mary inbetween at 11-5. Justyn Mutts added 14 points and 13 rebounds for Delaware, which was 5 of 24 from distance and 7 of 7 from the foul line.

Ryan Allen scored only 3 points despite coming into the contest as the Fightin’ Blue Hens’ second leading scorer at 13 points per game. He hit 17 percent from behind the arc (1 of 6).

Delaware defeated Hofstra 73-71 on Jan. 23. Hofstra plays Towson at home on Thursday. Delaware plays College of Charleston on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

