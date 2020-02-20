Buie scores 26 as Hofstra rallies for 7th-straight win 81-74

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Desure Buie scored 26 points as Hofstra won its seventh consecutive game, pulling away late and defeating Drexel 81-74 on Thursday night.

Isaac Kante added 20 points and Eli Pemberton had 19 points and six rebounds for Hofstra (21-7, 12-3 Colonial Athletic Conference). Jalen Ray added 10 points.

Pemberton drained a 3-pointer, Buie turned a steal into a fast-break basket and a added a free-throw when Drexel’s coach was assessed a technical foul as the Pride turned a one-point lead into seven, blunting a late Drexel rally.

Kante made all eight free throws, including four in the Pride’s closing run.

James Butler just missed a triple-double for the Dragons, scoring 23 points on 10-for-15 shooting, grabbing 14 boards and dishing nine assists. Drexel (13-15, 6-9) recorded 23 assists on 32 field goals but lost a fourth straight.

Zach Walton added 21 points for Drexel while Camren Wynter had 16 points and seven assists.

Hofstra is firmly atop the CAA standings with three games remaining, including against Delaware and Towson, two teams in the conference’s third-place cluster.

Hofstra plays Delaware on the road on Saturday. Drexel plays Northeastern at home on Saturday.

