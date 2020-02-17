Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Burns leads Southern over Mississippi Valley St. 95-62

February 17, 2020 11:24 pm
 
< a min read
      

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Damiree Burns scored 19 points with seven rebounds and Southern beat Mississippi Valley State 95-62 on Monday night for its sixth consecutive home victory..

Micah Bradford scored 16 points with six assists and Darius Williams added 11 points with 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Jaguars (11-15, 8-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who outrebounded the Delta Devils 53-32 and outscored them 34-9 on fast breaks.

Caleb Hunter scored 17 points and Jordan Lyons had 16 for the Delta Devils (2-23, 2-11). Quinton Alston added 11 points and seven rebounds and Lamarcus Lee had six rebounds.

The Jaguars improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils this season. Southern defeated Mississippi Valley State 74-70 on Jan. 20. Southern plays Alabama State on the road on Saturday. Mississippi Valley State faces Texas Southern at home on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|19 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|19 Unified Data Analytics Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oliver Tony Henry Jr. shattered color barriers in USCG

Today in History

1942: FDR orders Japanese Americans to internment camps