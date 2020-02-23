Burns’23 points lead Colgate in blowout win over Holy Cross

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Burns scored 23 points and Tucker Richardson had a double-double and Colgate smashed Holy Cross 90-60 on Sunday.

Richardson scored 18 points with 10 rebounds, Rapolas Ivanauskas scored 16 and Jack Ferguson 12. Will Rayman grabbed 12 rebounds and the Raiders (22-7, 13-3 Patriot League) outrebounded Holy Cross 42-32. They shot 52.4% (33 of 63) with 10 3-pointers.

Joe Pridgen scored 25 points, with nine rebounds and five assists for the Crusaders (3-26, 2-14), whose losing streak reached nine games. Austin Butler scored 12.

Colgate led 39-29 at halftime, and the lead reached 60-40 with 12:03 left on Burns’ three-point play.

Advertisement

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders this season. Colgate defeated Holy Cross 73-64 on Feb. 1. Colgate plays Bucknell on the road on Wednesday. Holy Cross plays Army on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.