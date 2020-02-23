Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Burns’23 points lead Colgate in blowout win over Holy Cross

February 23, 2020 5:04 pm
 
< a min read
      

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Burns scored 23 points and Tucker Richardson had a double-double and Colgate smashed Holy Cross 90-60 on Sunday.

Richardson scored 18 points with 10 rebounds, Rapolas Ivanauskas scored 16 and Jack Ferguson 12. Will Rayman grabbed 12 rebounds and the Raiders (22-7, 13-3 Patriot League) outrebounded Holy Cross 42-32. They shot 52.4% (33 of 63) with 10 3-pointers.

Joe Pridgen scored 25 points, with nine rebounds and five assists for the Crusaders (3-26, 2-14), whose losing streak reached nine games. Austin Butler scored 12.

Colgate led 39-29 at halftime, and the lead reached 60-40 with 12:03 left on Burns’ three-point play.

Advertisement

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders this season. Colgate defeated Holy Cross 73-64 on Feb. 1. Colgate plays Bucknell on the road on Wednesday. Holy Cross plays Army on the road on Wednesday.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Federal Networks 2020
2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
2|27 Cyber Bytes Networking Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Technician learns gender of his child aboard USS Eisenhower

Today in History

1951: 22nd Amendment ratified, limits presidents to two terms