Butler 60, DePaul 42

DEPAUL (14-15)

Butz 2-8 0-0 4, Hall 2-7 1-2 5, Weems 3-6 0-0 7, Coleman-Lands 2-8 2-2 6, Moore 3-12 2-3 8, Lopez 1-2 0-0 2, Ongenda 4-5 0-1 8, Cameron 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 18-54 5-8 42.

BUTLER (20-9)

Golden 2-5 0-0 4, McDermott 4-12 2-2 13, Nze 4-9 0-0 8, Baldwin 4-13 1-1 9, Thompson 3-4 2-4 8, Tucker 4-10 1-1 13, Baddley 2-5 0-0 5, Mulloy 0-1 0-0 0, Hastings 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 6-8 60.

Halftime_Butler 29-22. 3-Point Goals_DePaul 1-12 (Weems 1-2, Butz 0-1, Williams 0-1, Cameron 0-2, Coleman-Lands 0-3, Moore 0-3), Butler 8-31 (Tucker 4-10, McDermott 3-10, Baddley 1-3, Nze 0-1, Golden 0-2, Baldwin 0-5). Rebounds_DePaul 32 (Butz 9), Butler 35 (Baldwin 8). Assists_DePaul 4 (Hall 2), Butler 15 (Baldwin 5). Total Fouls_DePaul 15, Butler 14. A_9,234 (9,100).

