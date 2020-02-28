Butler looks for home win vs DePaul

DePaul (14-14, 2-13) vs. Butler (19-9, 7-8)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler looks for its sixth straight win over DePaul at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The last victory for the Blue Demons at Butler was a 99-94 win on Jan. 9, 2014.

SAVVY SENIORS: Butler has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Kamar Baldwin, Sean McDermott, Bryce Nze and Bryce Golden have collectively accounted for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

Advertisement

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Baldwin has accounted for 42 percent of all Butler field goals over the last three games. Baldwin has 17 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: DePaul has lost its last seven road games, scoring 67.7 points, while allowing 77.1 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Blue Demons have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Butler has 38 assists on 74 field goals (51.4 percent) across its past three outings while DePaul has assists on 45 of 84 field goals (53.6 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: DePaul has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.7 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Big East teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.