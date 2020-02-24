Listen Live Sports

Butler out again for Miami against Cleveland

February 24, 2020 6:08 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler will miss his second straight game against the Cleveland Cavaliers for personal reasons.

Butler didn’t travel with the team for Monday night’s game. He also didn’t play Saturday night when the Heat routed the Cavaliers 124-106 in Miami.

Butler, who leads the Heat in scoring, played in the All-Star Game and scored 17 points in Miami’s first game after the All-Star break against Atlanta.

The 6-foot-7 guard/forward averages 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 47 games. Miami is 36-20 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. The Heat begin a five-game homestand Wednesday against Minnesota.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

