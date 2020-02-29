Listen Live Sports

Butler rolls past DePaul 60-42

February 29, 2020 9:04 pm
 
1 min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Tucker and Sean McDermott scored 13 points each and Butler beat DePaul 60-42 on Saturday night.

McDermott scored 11 points in the first half when Butler took a 29-22 lead and Tucker scored all his points over an 8½-minute span of the second half, finishing a 20-6 run with three consecutive 3-pointers for a 53-32 lead with six minutes to go.

Tucker had four 3-pointers and McDermott three. DePaul, meanwhile, missed 11 shots from the arc before Romeo Weems extended the Blue Demons’ streak of consecutive games with a 3 to 835 when he sank one with 19 seconds remaining.

Butler’s Kamar Baldwin had nine points, eight rebounds, six steals and three blocks.

Charlie Moore and Nick Ongenda had eight points each to lead DePaul, which shot only 33% and committed 17 turnovers. Their 20 second-half points were a season low.

Butler (20-9, 8-8 Big East) posted its 20th 20-win season over the past 24 campaigns.

DePaul (14-15, 2-14) beat Butler 79-66 on Jan. 18 to end an 11-game win streak in the series by the Bulldogs.

Butler faces St. John’s at home on Wednesday. DePaul plays Marquette at home on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

