Butler scores 17 to lift UAB past UTEP 69-55

February 1, 2020 11:14 pm
 
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Will Butler had 17 points as UAB topped UTEP 69-55 on Saturday night.

Jalen Benjamin had 15 points for UAB (14-9, 5-5 Conference USA). Tyreek Scott-Grayson added 11 points. Tavin Lovan had 11 points.

Bryson Williams had 26 points and eight rebounds for the Miners (13-10, 4-6). Souley Boum added 10 points.

UAB plays Rice at home on Thursday. UTEP matches up against Charlotte on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

