BYU 77, Loyola Marymount 54

February 14, 2020 12:57 am
 
BYU (20-7)

Childs 3-11 3-5 9, Lee 1-2 0-0 2, Barcello 6-8 0-0 18, Haws 5-11 3-3 17, Toolson 3-9 1-2 9, Nixon 0-3 2-4 2, Harding 3-4 0-0 9, Seljaas 3-9 0-0 8, Baxter 0-2 0-0 0, Nield 1-1 0-0 3, Maughan 0-0 0-0 0, Troy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-60 9-14 77.

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT (8-17)

Dortch 2-4 1-1 5, Leaupepe 6-8 2-2 15, Scott 9-16 0-3 18, Johansson 0-4 2-2 2, Zivanovic 2-4 0-1 4, dos Anjos 1-1 1-1 3, Bell 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Alipiev 1-1 0-0 2, Jawara 1-3 0-0 3, Nekic 0-0 0-0 0, Seebold 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 6-10 54.

Halftime_BYU 32-24. 3-Point Goals_BYU 18-40 (Barcello 6-8, Haws 4-8, Harding 3-3, Seljaas 2-7, Toolson 2-8, Nield 1-1, Nixon 0-2, Childs 0-3), Loyola Marymount 2-10 (Jawara 1-2, Leaupepe 1-2, Dortch 0-1, Scott 0-1, Johansson 0-4). Rebounds_BYU 29 (Childs 6), Loyola Marymount 30 (Johansson 7). Assists_BYU 18 (Toolson 4), Loyola Marymount 6 (Leaupepe, Scott, Johansson, dos Anjos, Williams, Nekic 1). Total Fouls_BYU 12, Loyola Marymount 19. A_1,533 (3,900).

