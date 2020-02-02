Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

BYU 81, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 79

February 2, 2020 12:09 am
 
< a min read
      

SAINT MARY’S (CAL) (19-5)

Ford 7-16 0-0 18, Kuhse 0-5 0-0 0, Ducas 4-6 2-2 11, Fitts 11-15 3-4 29, Fotu 5-8 0-1 10, Bowen 1-3 0-2 2, Thomas 1-1 3-3 6, Johnson 0-0 1-2 1, Perry 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-56 9-14 79.

BYU (17-7)

Haws 9-15 2-2 23, Toolson 3-11 0-0 8, Barcello 3-5 0-0 8, Childs 9-12 1-2 19, Harding 2-3 0-0 5, Nixon 4-6 0-0 9, Seljaas 2-4 2-2 7, Lee 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-57 5-6 81.

Halftime_BYU 43-40. 3-Point Goals_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 10-20 (Fitts 4-6, Ford 4-8, Thomas 1-1, Ducas 1-3, Kuhse 0-1, Perry 0-1), BYU 10-22 (Haws 3-6, Barcello 2-3, Toolson 2-6, Harding 1-2, Nixon 1-2, Seljaas 1-2, Childs 0-1). Fouled Out_Fitts. Rebounds_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 26 (Fitts 8), BYU 21 (Seljaas 6). Assists_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 10 (Ford 4), BYU 19 (Toolson 8). Total Fouls_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 15, BYU 11.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First-generation American Capt. Zeinalpour finds home in Army

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy