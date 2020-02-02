BYU 81, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 79

SAINT MARY’S (CAL) (19-5)

Ford 7-16 0-0 18, Kuhse 0-5 0-0 0, Ducas 4-6 2-2 11, Fitts 11-15 3-4 29, Fotu 5-8 0-1 10, Bowen 1-3 0-2 2, Thomas 1-1 3-3 6, Johnson 0-0 1-2 1, Perry 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-56 9-14 79.

BYU (17-7)

Haws 9-15 2-2 23, Toolson 3-11 0-0 8, Barcello 3-5 0-0 8, Childs 9-12 1-2 19, Harding 2-3 0-0 5, Nixon 4-6 0-0 9, Seljaas 2-4 2-2 7, Lee 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-57 5-6 81.

Halftime_BYU 43-40. 3-Point Goals_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 10-20 (Fitts 4-6, Ford 4-8, Thomas 1-1, Ducas 1-3, Kuhse 0-1, Perry 0-1), BYU 10-22 (Haws 3-6, Barcello 2-3, Toolson 2-6, Harding 1-2, Nixon 1-2, Seljaas 1-2, Childs 0-1). Fouled Out_Fitts. Rebounds_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 26 (Fitts 8), BYU 21 (Seljaas 6). Assists_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 10 (Ford 4), BYU 19 (Toolson 8). Total Fouls_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 15, BYU 11.

