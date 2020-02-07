Listen Live Sports

BYU 85, Portland 54

BYU (18-7)

Childs 8-14 5-10 22, Lee 2-6 2-2 6, Barcello 5-7 4-4 17, Haws 1-4 4-4 7, Toolson 8-10 0-0 22, Harding 2-5 0-0 4, Seljaas 0-6 0-0 0, Nixon 2-4 0-0 5, Nield 0-0 0-0 0, Maughan 0-0 0-0 0, Pearson 0-0 0-0 0, Troy 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-57 15-20 85.

PORTLAND (9-16)

Diabate 1-6 4-4 6, Tryon 2-7 3-3 7, Adams 1-6 0-0 3, Walker 4-13 1-2 12, White 3-8 2-2 10, Fahrensohn 2-7 1-2 5, Ferebee 1-4 4-6 6, Akwuba 2-6 1-2 5, Harewood 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-57 16-21 54.

Halftime_BYU 43-31. 3-Point Goals_BYU 12-28 (Toolson 6-8, Barcello 3-5, Childs 1-1, Haws 1-3, Nixon 1-3, Harding 0-2, Seljaas 0-6), Portland 6-20 (Walker 3-9, White 2-4, Adams 1-1, Ferebee 0-1, Fahrensohn 0-2, Tryon 0-3). Rebounds_BYU 45 (Lee 10), Portland 23 (Tryon 6). Assists_BYU 17 (Haws 8), Portland 9 (Ferebee 3). Total Fouls_BYU 19, Portland 19. A_3,013 (4,852).

