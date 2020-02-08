Listen Live Sports

BYU 90, San Francisco 76

SAN FRANCISCO (16-10)

Kunen 1-1 0-0 2, Lull 8-11 6-8 22, Bouyea 2-5 4-4 8, Minlend 2-8 1-2 5, Ratinho 5-11 0-0 12, Shabazz 5-12 4-4 16, Jurkatamm 0-1 0-0 0, Raitanen 1-2 0-0 3, Anderson 2-4 2-2 6, Ryuny 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-57 17-20 76.

BYU (19-7)

Childs 14-23 2-4 32, Lee 1-2 0-1 2, Barcello 1-4 3-4 5, Haws 5-8 0-0 13, Toolson 5-8 1-3 13, Harding 3-6 0-0 8, Nixon 3-5 2-2 9, Seljaas 3-7 0-0 8, Nield 0-0 0-0 0, Baxter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-63 8-14 90.

Halftime_BYU 44-25. 3-Point Goals_San Francisco 5-24 (Ratinho 2-7, Shabazz 2-7, Raitanen 1-2, Anderson 0-1, Jurkatamm 0-1, Ryuny 0-1, Bouyea 0-2, Minlend 0-3), BYU 12-25 (Haws 3-6, Harding 2-2, Childs 2-4, Seljaas 2-5, Toolson 2-5, Nixon 1-2, Lee 0-1). Rebounds_San Francisco 31 (Lull 7), BYU 26 (Childs, Toolson 6). Assists_San Francisco 11 (Shabazz 4), BYU 26 (Haws, Toolson 7). Total Fouls_San Francisco 18, BYU 19. A_14,757 (19,000).

