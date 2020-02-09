Listen Live Sports

Cal Poly 79, Hawaii 75, OT

February 9, 2020 12:46 am
 
HAWAII (14-8)

Raimo 1-8 5-8 7, Carper 6-8 8-10 20, Buggs 8-17 2-2 19, Stansberry 2-10 0-0 5, Webster 4-14 0-0 11, Hemsley 2-5 4-5 8, Hulland 2-4 0-0 5, Colina 0-1 0-0 0, Nedd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-67 19-25 75.

CAL POLY (7-16)

Crowe 2-4 1-2 6, Jaakkola 4-8 4-4 12, Ballard 5-12 3-5 15, K.Smith 2-5 0-0 5, J.Smith 5-12 4-5 14, Harwell 2-3 0-0 4, Rogers 4-8 2-3 12, Alexander 2-4 0-0 4, Koroma 3-6 1-1 7, Colvin 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 15-20 79.

Halftime_Hawaii 39-32. 3-Point Goals_Hawaii 6-24 (Webster 3-8, Hulland 1-3, Buggs 1-5, Stansberry 1-6, Hemsley 0-2), Cal Poly 6-13 (Rogers 2-2, Ballard 2-5, K.Smith 1-1, Crowe 1-2, Koroma 0-1, J.Smith 0-1, Taylor 0-1). Rebounds_Hawaii 44 (Carper, Buggs 11), Cal Poly 31 (J.Smith 7). Assists_Hawaii 13 (Raimo 5), Cal Poly 8 (Ballard, J.Smith 2). Total Fouls_Hawaii 18, Cal Poly 24. A_2,235 (3,032).

