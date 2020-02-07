Cal Poly seeks revenge on Hawaii

Hawaii (14-7, 5-2) vs. Cal Poly (6-16, 3-5)

Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii goes for the season sweep over Cal Poly after winning the previous matchup in Honolulu. The teams last played each other on Jan. 16, when Cal Poly made only nine free throws on 20 attempts while the Rainbow Warriors went 18 for 24 en route to a four-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Cal Poly’s Junior Ballard has averaged 12.9 points while Tuukka Jaakkola has put up 7.7 points. For the Rainbow Warriors, Eddie Stansberry has averaged 16.6 points while Zigmars Raimo has put up 9.7 points and 7.1 rebounds.

BIG WEST IMPROVEMENT: The Mustangs have scored 69.4 points per game against Big West opponents thus far, an improvement from the 59.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Drew Buggs has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Hawaii field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 46 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal Poly is 0-14 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 6-2 when it scores at least 70.

STREAK STATS: Cal Poly has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 89 points while giving up 77.

DID YOU KNOW: Hawaii as a team has made 7.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big West teams. The Rainbow Warriors have averaged nine 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

