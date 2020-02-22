Listen Live Sports

Calif. Baptist hits 18 3s, beats Chicago St. 95-53

February 22, 2020 3:36 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Milan Acquaah hit four of California Baptist’s 18 3-pointers and scored 22 points as the Lancers pummeled Chicago State 95-53 on Saturday to sweep the season series against the Cougars.

Brandon Boyd made 4 of 6 3s and scored 22 points and Ferron Flavors Jr. hit 5 of 6 from long distance and scored 17 for California Baptist (19-8, 8-4 Western Athletic Conference), which shot 62% from beyond the arc (18 of 29) and led 46-19 at halftime.

De’jon Davis added 12 points with five rebounds and moved into third all-time at CBU with 830 career boards.

Solomon Hunt scored 11 points with seven rebounds for Chicago State (4-24, 0-13), which has lost 18 straight.

California Baptist takes on Utah Valley at home on Wednesday. Chicago State plays Kansas City on the road next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

