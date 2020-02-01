California 69, Oregon St. 67

OREGON ST. (13-9)

Tinkle 6-15 6-8 19, Reichle 2-5 2-2 8, Kelley 3-6 2-2 8, Thompson 2-10 2-4 7, Hollins 3-8 8-9 14, Lucas 1-2 4-5 7, Hunt 1-3 0-0 2, Vernon 0-1 0-0 0, Silva 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-52 24-30 67.

CALIFORNIA (10-11)

Anticevich 3-9 2-2 8, Bradley 7-11 7-9 23, South 0-6 2-2 2, Austin 4-10 3-4 11, Kelly 7-8 0-0 14, Brown 2-4 0-0 4, Thiemann 2-3 0-0 4, Thorpe 0-0 0-0 0, Kuany 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-52 14-17 69.

Halftime_Oregon St. 32-30. 3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 5-20 (Reichle 2-3, Lucas 1-2, Thompson 1-4, Tinkle 1-6, Hunt 0-1, Vernon 0-1, Hollins 0-3), California 3-14 (Bradley 2-5, Kuany 1-1, Austin 0-1, Kelly 0-1, Anticevich 0-2, South 0-4). Rebounds_Oregon St. 26 (Kelley 8), California 30 (Anticevich 11). Assists_Oregon St. 9 (Reichle 3), California 9 (Anticevich 3). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 15, California 18. A_6,322 (11,877).

