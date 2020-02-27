California 76, No. 21 Colorado 62

COLORADO (21-8)

Battey 4-9 0-0 9, Gatling 0-3 0-0 0, Wright 8-14 2-2 18, Bey 5-7 3-4 13, Schwartz 0-8 0-0 0, Siewert 4-12 0-0 11, Parquet 1-4 0-0 3, Daniels 2-2 0-1 5, Kountz 0-1 1-2 1, Walton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-61 6-9 62.

CALIFORNIA (12-16)

Anticevich 1-8 0-0 2, Kuany 1-1 0-0 3, Thorpe 1-1 1-2 3, Austin 3-11 6-8 12, Bradley 8-14 5-5 26, South 7-12 3-3 19, Kelly 3-5 1-2 7, Brown 1-2 1-2 4, Thiemann 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 17-22 76.

Halftime_California 38-26. 3-Point Goals_Colorado 6-29 (Siewert 3-9, Daniels 1-1, Battey 1-2, Parquet 1-4, Bey 0-2, Gatling 0-2, Wright 0-4, Schwartz 0-5), California 9-20 (Bradley 5-7, South 2-4, Kuany 1-1, Brown 1-2, Austin 0-1, Anticevich 0-5). Rebounds_Colorado 32 (Bey 6), California 27 (Bradley, Kelly 6). Assists_Colorado 12 (Wright 4), California 9 (Anticevich 4). Total Fouls_Colorado 18, California 15.

