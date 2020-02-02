Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

California 81, Washington 74, OT

February 2, 2020 6:04 pm
 
< a min read
      

CALIFORNIA (9-12)

Styles 8-11 1-2 17, West 9-14 4-4 22, Anastasieska 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 7-11 4-6 19, McIntosh 3-4 0-0 6, Lutje Schipholt 3-7 2-2 8, Crocker 0-0 0-0 0, Green 2-9 3-4 9, Totals 32-57 14-18 81

WASHINGTON (10-11)

Henson 1-8 0-0 3, Rees 4-8 0-0 10, Melgoza 14-24 6-8 35, Peterson 1-9 0-0 2, Pleskevich 0-1 0-0 0, Rooks 1-2 0-0 2, Van Dyke 0-7 0-0 0, Bamberger 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 4-10 5-6 13, Griggsby 0-0 0-0 0, Watkins 3-7 2-2 9, Totals 28-77 13-16 74

California 22 17 13 15 14 81
Washington 14 8 19 26 7 74

3-Point Goals_California 3-12 (Styles 0-1, Anastasieska 0-1, Brown 1-4, Green 2-6), Washington 5-27 (Henson 1-2, Rees 2-5, Melgoza 1-4, Peterson 0-6, Pleskevich 0-1, Rooks 0-1, Van Dyke 0-4, Miller 0-2, Watkins 1-2). Assists_California 18 (McIntosh 8), Washington 11 (Melgoza 6). Fouled Out_California Lutje Schipholt. Rebounds_California 42 (West 3-9), Washington 31 (Henson 3-5). Total Fouls_California 21, Washington 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,144.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First-generation American Capt. Zeinalpour finds home in Army

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy