California 81, Washington 74, OT

CALIFORNIA (9-12)

Styles 8-11 1-2 17, West 9-14 4-4 22, Anastasieska 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 7-11 4-6 19, McIntosh 3-4 0-0 6, Lutje Schipholt 3-7 2-2 8, Crocker 0-0 0-0 0, Green 2-9 3-4 9, Totals 32-57 14-18 81

WASHINGTON (10-11)

Henson 1-8 0-0 3, Rees 4-8 0-0 10, Melgoza 14-24 6-8 35, Peterson 1-9 0-0 2, Pleskevich 0-1 0-0 0, Rooks 1-2 0-0 2, Van Dyke 0-7 0-0 0, Bamberger 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 4-10 5-6 13, Griggsby 0-0 0-0 0, Watkins 3-7 2-2 9, Totals 28-77 13-16 74

California 22 17 13 15 14 — 81 Washington 14 8 19 26 7 — 74

3-Point Goals_California 3-12 (Styles 0-1, Anastasieska 0-1, Brown 1-4, Green 2-6), Washington 5-27 (Henson 1-2, Rees 2-5, Melgoza 1-4, Peterson 0-6, Pleskevich 0-1, Rooks 0-1, Van Dyke 0-4, Miller 0-2, Watkins 1-2). Assists_California 18 (McIntosh 8), Washington 11 (Melgoza 6). Fouled Out_California Lutje Schipholt. Rebounds_California 42 (West 3-9), Washington 31 (Henson 3-5). Total Fouls_California 21, Washington 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,144.

