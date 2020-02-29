Listen Live Sports

California 86, Utah 79, OT

February 29, 2020 8:30 pm
 
UTAH (15-14)

Allen 10-16 6-9 26, Carlson 1-6 0-0 2, Jantunen 2-4 3-4 7, Brenchley 1-4 0-0 2, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Gach 7-11 3-4 19, Plummer 8-13 2-2 23, Battin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 14-19 79.

CALIFORNIA (13-16)

Anticevich 7-13 2-2 17, Austin 4-12 7-10 15, Orender 0-0 0-0 0, South 1-6 2-3 4, Bradley 7-17 6-6 21, Kelly 6-10 3-5 15, Brown 3-4 5-6 11, Thorpe 0-0 0-0 0, Kuany 1-3 1-1 3, Thiemann 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 26-33 86.

Halftime_Utah 28-24. 3-Point Goals_Utah 7-17 (Plummer 5-8, Gach 2-4, Battin 0-1, Carlson 0-1, Brenchley 0-3), California 2-9 (Anticevich 1-3, Bradley 1-4, South 0-2). Fouled Out_Gach, Bradley, Kelly. Rebounds_Utah 28 (Allen, Jantunen 8), California 36 (Kelly 9). Assists_Utah 10 (Allen, Gach 3), California 10 (Austin 4). Total Fouls_Utah 23, California 19. A_6,420 (11,877).

