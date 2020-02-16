California 88, Utah 74

CALIFORNIA (10-15)

Styles 5-6 8-12 19, West 4-9 0-0 8, Brown 4-11 2-2 10, Crocker 8-10 8-9 26, McIntosh 0-4 4-4 4, Lutje Schipholt 1-5 0-0 2, Yue 1-4 0-0 2, Green 6-12 1-2 17, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-61 23-29 88

UTAH (12-13)

Pendande 3-11 1-1 7, Torres 4-9 0-0 10, Gylten 7-12 6-6 21, Maxwell 6-15 4-4 19, Provo 1-8 5-8 7, Corbin 2-5 0-0 4, Makurat 0-0 0-0 0, Becker 3-5 0-0 6, Brosseau 0-2 0-0 0, Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Moore 0-4 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-73 16-19 74

California 18 30 16 24 — 88 Utah 13 23 24 14 — 74

3-Point Goals_California 7-14 (Styles 1-1, Brown 0-2, Crocker 2-2, McIntosh 0-1, Green 4-8), Utah 6-19 (Torres 2-5, Gylten 1-3, Maxwell 3-5, Provo 0-3, Brosseau 0-1, Martin 0-1, Moore 0-1). Assists_California 17 (Crocker 5), Utah 13 (Gylten 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_California 42 (Green 3-8), Utah 39 (Pendande 5-7). Total Fouls_California 23, Utah 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,757.

