Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

California Baptist 72, Seattle 65

February 1, 2020 6:24 pm
 
< a min read
      

CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (16-6)

Acquaah 6-15 5-7 18, Davis 4-13 1-3 9, Kuol 4-9 1-1 13, Flavors 1-10 5-8 8, Boyd 4-8 0-0 10, Pirog 2-2 8-8 12, Armstrong 1-2 0-0 2, Morison 0-0 0-0 0, Nottage 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 20-27 72.

SEATTLE (11-12)

Brown 4-21 6-6 14, Means 4-13 4-4 13, Da Campo 3-8 2-4 10, Carter 2-3 2-4 6, Grigsby 2-10 3-3 7, Nettles 2-4 2-2 8, Dallas 2-5 1-2 7, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Economou 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-67 20-25 65.

Halftime_California Baptist 33-30. 3-Point Goals_California Baptist 8-22 (Kuol 4-7, Boyd 2-3, Acquaah 1-4, Flavors 1-5, Nottage 0-1, Davis 0-2), Seattle 7-27 (Nettles 2-4, Dallas 2-5, Da Campo 2-7, Means 1-5, Grigsby 0-3, Jones 0-3). Fouled Out_Davis, Brown, Means. Rebounds_California Baptist 47 (Davis 19), Seattle 36 (Carter 11). Assists_California Baptist 11 (Acquaah 8), Seattle 8 (Brown 5). Total Fouls_California Baptist 27, Seattle 23. A_880 (15,354).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Solider reunites with children at Conn. National Guard facility

Today in History

1913: 16th Amendment authorizes Congress to collect income tax