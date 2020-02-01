California Baptist 72, Seattle 65

CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (16-6)

Acquaah 6-15 5-7 18, Davis 4-13 1-3 9, Kuol 4-9 1-1 13, Flavors 1-10 5-8 8, Boyd 4-8 0-0 10, Pirog 2-2 8-8 12, Armstrong 1-2 0-0 2, Morison 0-0 0-0 0, Nottage 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 20-27 72.

SEATTLE (11-12)

Brown 4-21 6-6 14, Means 4-13 4-4 13, Da Campo 3-8 2-4 10, Carter 2-3 2-4 6, Grigsby 2-10 3-3 7, Nettles 2-4 2-2 8, Dallas 2-5 1-2 7, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Economou 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-67 20-25 65.

Halftime_California Baptist 33-30. 3-Point Goals_California Baptist 8-22 (Kuol 4-7, Boyd 2-3, Acquaah 1-4, Flavors 1-5, Nottage 0-1, Davis 0-2), Seattle 7-27 (Nettles 2-4, Dallas 2-5, Da Campo 2-7, Means 1-5, Grigsby 0-3, Jones 0-3). Fouled Out_Davis, Brown, Means. Rebounds_California Baptist 47 (Davis 19), Seattle 36 (Carter 11). Assists_California Baptist 11 (Acquaah 8), Seattle 8 (Brown 5). Total Fouls_California Baptist 27, Seattle 23. A_880 (15,354).

